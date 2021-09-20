Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $641.23 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

