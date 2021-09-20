Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.63.

INE stock opened at C$21.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.21. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

