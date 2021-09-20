Insider Buying: Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Insider Purchases $76,400.00 in Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DBTX opened at $8.33 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $207.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

