Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells 16,895 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Anterix stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
