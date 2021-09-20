Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells 16,895 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

