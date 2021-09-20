Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total transaction of $2,882,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,610.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40.

Shares of BILL opened at $294.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,810.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 179.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

