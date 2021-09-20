Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total transaction of $2,882,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,610.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40.
Shares of BILL opened at $294.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $301.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,810.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 179.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.