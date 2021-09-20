Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $16,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $17,230.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $34.55 on Monday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BCAB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

