Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.37. 281,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
