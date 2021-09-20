Insider Selling: Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.37. 281,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

