Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $782,350.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crocs stock opened at $155.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $161.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

