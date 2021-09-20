Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Sells $44,142.32 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $15,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $17,036,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

