Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00.

Shares of EA opened at $133.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

