Insider Selling: Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Sells £369,000 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.71), for a total value of £369,000 ($482,100.86).

KEYS stock opened at GBX 860 ($11.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of £268.96 million and a PE ratio of 44.10. Keystone Law Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 763.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 686.93.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.