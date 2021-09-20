Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 150 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37.

On Thursday, July 15th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $17,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.16. 154,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5,454.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $232.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

