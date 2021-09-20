Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 11,566 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,362,000 after buying an additional 415,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

