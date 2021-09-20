Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 44.4% in August

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IINN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. 117,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,445. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

