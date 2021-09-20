Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Intel also posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC opened at $54.26 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

