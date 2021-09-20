Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,109,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

