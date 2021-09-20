InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in August

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 573,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.5 days.

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$13.49 on Monday. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

