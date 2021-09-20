Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $91.93 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $95.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

