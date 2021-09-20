Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PXI stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,362. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 657,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.