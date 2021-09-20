Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $62.62. 57,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,136. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

