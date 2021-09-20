Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Down 9.4%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price dropped 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 278,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,350,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

