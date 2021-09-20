Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09.

