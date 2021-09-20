Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,871. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

