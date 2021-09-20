Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB):

9/20/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/15/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/3/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/2/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/2/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

