Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $31.54 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,690. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

