iShares MSCI Australia ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,309 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,583% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,703. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

