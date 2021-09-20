iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Boosted by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $68,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 271,997 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 79,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,433,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

