iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

UAE opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

