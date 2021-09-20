iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 14.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $31,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

IWB traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,432. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $255.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.60 and its 200-day moving average is $238.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

