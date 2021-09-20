iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 61.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.55. 60,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

