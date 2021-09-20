iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,508.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.