iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $438.35. The company had a trading volume of 334,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,484. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.05 and its 200-day moving average is $425.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.