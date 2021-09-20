iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $164,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,484. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.05 and its 200-day moving average is $425.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

