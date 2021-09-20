iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 63,353 shares.The stock last traded at $81.77 and had previously closed at $83.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 651,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

