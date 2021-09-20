Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Head to Head Review

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Janel has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Janel and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janel and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million 0.25 -$1.73 million N/A N/A Paltalk $12.83 million 2.03 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Janel and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Paltalk beats Janel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

