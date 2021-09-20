Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Monday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12-month low of $3,900.00 and a 12-month high of $3,900.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,900.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,605.32.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
