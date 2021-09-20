Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $86.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $78.01 on Monday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,225,232.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $287,018,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

