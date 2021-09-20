Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 1,750” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.11 ($22.29).

LON PRU traded down GBX 112.12 ($1.46) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,333.38 ($17.42). 5,861,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,441.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,481.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market cap of £34.88 billion and a PE ratio of -19.95.

In related news, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

