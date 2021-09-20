JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 708,829 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 126,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 817,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.