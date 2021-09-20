JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.08, but opened at $44.95. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $44.88, with a volume of 16,547 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

