John Mays Sells 275,000 Shares of Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ) Stock

Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ) Senior Officer John Mays sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,000.

Shares of AZZ traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,233. Azarga Uranium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.88 million and a PE ratio of -55.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Azarga Uranium from C$1.03 to C$1.11 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

