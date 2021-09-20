John Mays Sells 275,000 Shares of Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ) Stock

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSE:AZZ) Senior Officer John Mays sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,000.

Shares of AZZ traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,233. Azarga Uranium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.88 million and a PE ratio of -55.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Azarga Uranium from C$1.03 to C$1.11 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

