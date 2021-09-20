John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. First Horizon comprises about 1.4% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 24.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 133,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,313. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

