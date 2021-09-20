Jonathan Emms Buys 26,921 Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) insider Jonathan Emms acquired 26,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £9,960.77 ($13,013.81).

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 37.65 ($0.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £157.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.50. Circassia Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.24 ($0.55).

CIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

