Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 91,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,780. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

