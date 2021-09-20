JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €152.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.18 ($182.57).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €137.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €130.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1 year high of €159.45 ($187.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

