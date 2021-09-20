JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $458.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.09.

GS stock opened at $391.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

