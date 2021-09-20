JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cheuvreux cut Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.87. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

