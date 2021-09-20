JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0754 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $170.33 million and approximately $113.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00066856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00174708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00113150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.65 or 0.06876181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,853.55 or 1.00192706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00801504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.