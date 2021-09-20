JustBet Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $524.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00175047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00113223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.83 or 0.06893432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,806.92 or 1.00098460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $349.61 or 0.00798863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

