JustInvest LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $175.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.72. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.08 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

